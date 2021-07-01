HESCO approves promotion of 10 officers

The Board of Directors of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has approved the elevation of 10 officers of BPS-17 to the next grade BPS-18

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Board of Directors of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has approved the elevation of 10 officers of BPS-17 to the next grade BPS-18.

The company's spokesman informed here on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HESCO Rehan Hameed also congratulated the promoted officers.

The promoted officers include Kashif Khilji, Ghulam Mustafa Arain, Sajid Hussain Memon, Imran Khan, Mujeebur Rehman Siyal, Rana Muhammad Shafique Khan, Waheedur Rehman Noonari, Safdar Hussain Memon, Sajjad Pervaiz Memon and Muneer Ahmed Panhwar.

The promotion board had recommended the promotions on May 4 while the BoD gave its approval in its 189th meeting on June 7 followed by issuance of the office orders for the promotions on June 30.