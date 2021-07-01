UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HESCO Approves Promotion Of 10 Officers

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:06 PM

HESCO approves promotion of 10 officers

The Board of Directors of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has approved the elevation of 10 officers of BPS-17 to the next grade BPS-18

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Board of Directors of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has approved the elevation of 10 officers of BPS-17 to the next grade BPS-18.

The company's spokesman informed here on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HESCO Rehan Hameed also congratulated the promoted officers.

The promoted officers include Kashif Khilji, Ghulam Mustafa Arain, Sajid Hussain Memon, Imran Khan, Mujeebur Rehman Siyal, Rana Muhammad Shafique Khan, Waheedur Rehman Noonari, Safdar Hussain Memon, Sajjad Pervaiz Memon and Muneer Ahmed Panhwar.

The promotion board had recommended the promotions on May 4 while the BoD gave its approval in its 189th meeting on June 7 followed by issuance of the office orders for the promotions on June 30.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Company Hyderabad May June

Recent Stories

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

37 minutes ago

Rain expected in city Lahore during next 2 to 3 da ..

29 seconds ago

OECD says 130 countries agree global taxation deal ..

7 minutes ago

DC instructs all to get corona vaccination

7 minutes ago

Usman Dar holds meeting with country head UNDP

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister chairs meeting to review progress o ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.