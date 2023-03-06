HESCO arrests 16 for electricity theft

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :An official of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has booked 16 residents of London Town locality of Qasimabad Taluka here in an FIR for electricity theft under the Electricity Act, 2015.

The case was lodged at Qasimabad police station here on Sunday on the complaint of SDO Qasimabad Subdivision Sohail Ahmed.

The SDO nominated all the accused persons with Names and he also mentioned their house numbers. According to him, a team of HESCO led by him visited the locality and found those illegal connections.

The police teams later visited the locality to arrest the nominated suspects but they all escaped prior to the arrival of the police.