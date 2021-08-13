HESCO asks MEPCO to repatriate two of its officials to company

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has requested Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) to repatriate two of its officials to the Company

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has requested Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) to repatriate two of its officials to the Company.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of MEPCO on Thursday, the HESCO pointed out that the 195th meeting of HESCO's board of Directors had approved repatriation of all HESCO employees to the Company.

The meeting held on August 9, had also approved that the officers belonging to other companies with posting in HESCO should also be sent back to their parent organizations.

Through the letter, the repatriation of BPS20 Abdul Raheem Soomro andBPS19 Manjhee Khan has been requested to MEPCO.