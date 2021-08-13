UrduPoint.com

HESCO Asks MEPCO To Repatriate Two Of Its Officials To Company

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:25 AM

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has requested Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) to repatriate two of its officials to the Company

In a letter addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of MEPCO on Thursday, the HESCO pointed out that the 195th meeting of HESCO's board of Directors had approved repatriation of all HESCO employees to the Company.

The meeting held on August 9, had also approved that the officers belonging to other companies with posting in HESCO should also be sent back to their parent organizations.

Through the letter, the repatriation of BPS20 Abdul Raheem Soomro andBPS19 Manjhee Khan has been requested to MEPCO.

