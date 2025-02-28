HESCO Assures To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply For Sehri, Iftar And Taraweeh
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 09:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) In compliance with the ministry of energy’s directives, the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has made arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the blessed month of Ramazan. The measures include ensuring electricity will be available one hour before and one hour after Sehri. During Iftar, power will be supplied one hour before and three hours after.
According to the HESCO spokesperson, there will be no load-shedding in Hyderabad and other major cities during sehri, iftar and taraweeh timings. However, all rural and agricultural feeders of the HESCO region will continue to receive power as per their previous schedules throughout the day.
A control room has been set up at the HESCO headquarters under the supervision of Chief Operating Officer Javed Akhtar Akhund. The project director GSC Asif Ali Bhutto, will lead the control room, where complaints can be lodged by contacting the numbers 0229240005, 0229240006, 0229240136 and mobile numbers 03372192792, 03372192793 and 03372192794, which will be addressed promptly.
Additionally, control rooms have been established at all operational circle levels, and special teams have been formed at the division and subdivision levels to address complaints.
