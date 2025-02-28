Open Menu

HESCO Assures To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply For Sehri, Iftar And Taraweeh

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 09:10 PM

HESCO assures to ensure uninterrupted power supply for sehri, iftar and taraweeh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) In compliance with the ministry of energy’s directives, the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has made arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the blessed month of Ramazan. The measures include ensuring electricity will be available one hour before and one hour after Sehri. During Iftar, power will be supplied one hour before and three hours after.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, there will be no load-shedding in Hyderabad and other major cities during sehri, iftar and taraweeh timings. However, all rural and agricultural feeders of the HESCO region will continue to receive power as per their previous schedules throughout the day.

A control room has been set up at the HESCO headquarters under the supervision of Chief Operating Officer Javed Akhtar Akhund. The project director GSC Asif Ali Bhutto, will lead the control room, where complaints can be lodged by contacting the numbers 0229240005, 0229240006, 0229240136 and mobile numbers 03372192792, 03372192793 and 03372192794, which will be addressed promptly.

Additionally, control rooms have been established at all operational circle levels, and special teams have been formed at the division and subdivision levels to address complaints.

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

16 minutes ago
 Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of ..

Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..

29 minutes ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

46 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, ..

Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..

46 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Departmen ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..

1 hour ago
MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Wor ..

MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation ..

Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Busi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council

2 hours ago
 EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mis ..

EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mission to Japan

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations ..

Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations begin

2 hours ago
 ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition pr ..

ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan