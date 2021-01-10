HESCO begins restoration of electric supply across the region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Following the Saturday night powerbreakdown across the country, the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) began restoration of the electric supply from 1.30 pm onwards on Sunday across the region.

A senior official of the company informed that the first grid station which received the power supply through a 500 kv line from Dadu district was Nawabshah grid station.

Around 3.30 pm 225 out of 550 electricity feeders and 50 out of 79 grid stations were restored, he added.

He further apprised that after next 2 hours the supply to 400 out of 550 feeders was restored while all the grid stations became electrified.

According to the officials, among the SITE areas the power supply was initially revived at Nooriabad SITE area as the domestic consumers were the company's top priority.

However, by 5.15 pm the Kotri SITE area and Hyderabad SITE area alsoreceived the electric supply, he said.