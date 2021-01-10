UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HESCO Begins Restoration Of Electric Supply Across The Region

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 08:10 PM

HESCO begins restoration of electric supply across the region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Following the Saturday night powerbreakdown across the country, the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) began restoration of the electric supply from 1.30 pm onwards on Sunday across the region.

A senior official of the company informed that the first grid station which received the power supply through a 500 kv line from Dadu district was Nawabshah grid station.

Around 3.30 pm 225 out of 550 electricity feeders and 50 out of 79 grid stations were restored, he added.

He further apprised that after next 2 hours the supply to 400 out of 550 feeders was restored while all the grid stations became electrified.

According to the officials, among the SITE areas the power supply was initially revived at Nooriabad SITE area as the domestic consumers were the company's top priority.

However, by 5.15 pm the Kotri SITE area and Hyderabad SITE area alsoreceived the electric supply, he said.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Hyderabad Nawabshah Dadu SITE Kotri Sunday All From Top

Recent Stories

Tadweer delivers positive results from intensive e ..

13 minutes ago

MOHAP provides over 1 million doses of COVID-19 va ..

43 minutes ago

Nakheel Malls embarks on data transformation journ ..

1 hour ago

DIP’s 7th energised DEWA substation increases po ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi University students win EGA grant to bui ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.