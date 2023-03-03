UrduPoint.com

HESCO Board Approves Promotions Of 12 Officers

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 11:30 PM

HESCO board approves promotions of 12 officers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The meeting of the Selection board of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and the subsequent 227th meeting of the company's Board of Directors on February 20 has approved the promotion of 12 officers to BPS-19 positions.

According to the office orders issued here on Friday in compliance with the directions of the two meetings, Muhammad Iqbal Mansuri, Hafiz Badaruddin Shaikh and Zaki Mukhtar have been promoted to the ranks of BPS-19 Manager and posted as well accordingly.

Likewise, Suhail Ahmed Shaikh, Farman Ali Dahani, Aqeel Noor Memon, Ejaz Ahmed Shaikh, Ahmed Khan Saraz, Jalaluddin Abbassi, Mushtaque Ahmed Dayo, Ramesh Kumar and Ameer Ahmed Memon have been promoted as BPS-19 Superintending Engineers.

The officers would have to serve a period of 6 months on probation.

Related Topics

Company Hyderabad February

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day of Government Games

26 minutes ago
 PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

32 minutes ago
 Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - I ..

Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - Industry Minister

31 minutes ago
 US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With Ch ..

US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely 'Precision Munition ..

44 minutes ago
 US Announces New $400Mln Military Package for Ukra ..

US Announces New $400Mln Military Package for Ukraine - Blinken

45 minutes ago
 Imran's policies caused 'economic instability'

Imran's policies caused 'economic instability'

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.