HESCO board approves promotions of 12 officers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The meeting of the Selection board of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and the subsequent 227th meeting of the company's Board of Directors on February 20 has approved the promotion of 12 officers to BPS-19 positions.

According to the office orders issued here on Friday in compliance with the directions of the two meetings, Muhammad Iqbal Mansuri, Hafiz Badaruddin Shaikh and Zaki Mukhtar have been promoted to the ranks of BPS-19 Manager and posted as well accordingly.

Likewise, Suhail Ahmed Shaikh, Farman Ali Dahani, Aqeel Noor Memon, Ejaz Ahmed Shaikh, Ahmed Khan Saraz, Jalaluddin Abbassi, Mushtaque Ahmed Dayo, Ramesh Kumar and Ameer Ahmed Memon have been promoted as BPS-19 Superintending Engineers.

The officers would have to serve a period of 6 months on probation.