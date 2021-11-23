UrduPoint.com

HESCO Board Approves Promotions Of 18 Line Staff Employees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The promotion board of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has approved the promotion of 18 line staff employees including Assistant Private Secretary/ Stenographer, Khadim Hussain Sakhirani to the next grade.

According to Hesco spokesman, the promotion board headed by General Manager Technical Gul Munir Soomro, in its meeting held on November 16, promoted Assistant Private Secretary/ Stenographer, Khadim Hussain Sakhirani to the post of Assistant Manager (PBS-17).

Hesco spokesman informed that promotion board also accorded approval of the promotions of 18 Line Staff employees including Sakhirani.

HESCO headquarter officers also greeted Khadim Hussain Sakhirani on his promotion to the post of Assistant Manager (HR&Admn).

