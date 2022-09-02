HESCO BoD reconstituted

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has reconstituted the board of Directors of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

According to a notification issued on Friday, one of the Independent Directors, Shaikh Jamil Gul has been appointed as Chairman of the Board.

The BoD consists of 11 Independent Directors and 4 ex-officio members.

The Independent Directors include Jawaid Jumani, Muhib Ali Khich, Muzaffar Ali Abbasi, Shabbir Ahmed Solangi, Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan Kamali, Imtiazul Haq, Ali Raza Talpur, Anwar Soomro and Kishan Chand.

Whereas, the rest of the 4 Directors include Chief Executive Officer of HESCO and 3 representatives of the Power Division, Finance Division and Sindh Government.