UrduPoint.com

HESCO BoD Reconstituted

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

HESCO BoD reconstituted

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has reconstituted the board of Directors of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

According to a notification issued on Friday, one of the Independent Directors, Shaikh Jamil Gul has been appointed as Chairman of the Board.

The BoD consists of 11 Independent Directors and 4 ex-officio members.

The Independent Directors include Jawaid Jumani, Muhib Ali Khich, Muzaffar Ali Abbasi, Shabbir Ahmed Solangi, Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan Kamali, Imtiazul Haq, Ali Raza Talpur, Anwar Soomro and Kishan Chand.

Whereas, the rest of the 4 Directors include Chief Executive Officer of HESCO and 3 representatives of the Power Division, Finance Division and Sindh Government.

Related Topics

Sindh Company Hyderabad Government

Recent Stories

‘Mere Humsafar’ becomes top trend on Twitter

‘Mere Humsafar’ becomes top trend on Twitter

17 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan loves Imran Khan’s response about a ..

Armeena Khan loves Imran Khan’s response about alleged diamond gifts to his wi ..

33 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s effor ..

British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability

54 minutes ago
 Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Fed ..

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results 2022

2 hours ago
 England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour ..

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.