HESCO captures 250 more connections involved in power theft

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has captured 250 more connections involved in power theft during the drive conducted against power thieves and defaulters in the past 24 hours.

These include 12 commercial and 237 residential connections.

The HESCO authorities have disconnected all the connections and issued detection bills totaling 109,801 units to them, amounting to 3.219 million rupees.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, letters have been submitted to various police stations for registration of cases against 214 persons under which 4 FIRs have been registered.

The spokesperson informed that during the ongoing operation spanning 158 days, the company has successfully recovered over 10,936.7 million rupees.