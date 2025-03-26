HESCO CEO announces initiatives for improved power supply, Including Nooriabad II grid station and Kalo Kahar dual-sourc

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 08:39 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Faizullah Dahri has announced the commencement of work on the 132 KV Nooriabad II Grid Station to ensure a better power supply for industrialists.

He also mentioned that work on the dual-source 132 KV circuit at Kalo Kahar Grid will begin soon. Additionally, industrialists will be provided with one-window customer service on a priority basis, as they were HESCO’s "superstar consumers" who make 100% payments of their electricity bills.

According to HESCO spokesperson Sadique Kubbar, HESCO CEO Faizullah Dahri expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized in his honor by the Executive Club of Trade and Industries Nooriabad, where he was the chief guest.

Before attending the event, Faizullah Dahri, along with his team visited the 132 KV Nooriabad Grid and also reviewed the site for the upcoming 132 KV Nooriabad II Grid.

He directed that work on the new grid should begin as soon as possible and that the work on the 132 KV double circuit at Kalo Kahar Grid be completed promptly.

He asked the industrialists that after Eid, a meeting would be held to address their issues, and the future development plan by HESCO would be shared.

On the proposals of the industrialists, the HESCO CEO also announced the formation of a coordination committee.

The Chief Engineer of Planning at HESCO will be a member, along with members from the Nooriabad, Jamshoro, Kotri and Hyderabad sites. He assured that as soon as the remaining Names were received, the committee order would be issued to resolve issues more effectively.

The event was also attended by HESCO Chief Engineer Planning Zulfiqar Ali Memon, Chief Operating Officer Javed Akhtar Akhund, Chief Commercial Officer Zaki Mukhtar, Sadique Kubbar and other senior officials.

Earlier, Haji Zia-ur-Rehman of the Executive Club of Trade and Industry Nooriabad welcomed the guests and highlighted the issues faced by the industrial zone. He said that that 80% of the business in the Nooriabad Industrial Zone was based on export trade, which was facing a major water supply issue. He requested the HESCO management to provide an express feeder for water supply, for which they were willing to pay, to ensure continuous water availability in the industrial zone. Additionally, he requested that feeder no. 8, which was for water supply, be made load-shedding free, as it currently faces a two-hour load-shedding period.

Khalil Ahmad Baloch of Kotri Chamber of Commerce and President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders, Farooq Sheikhani, and other participants also spoke on the occasion.

