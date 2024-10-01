HESCO CEO chairs meeting, directs elimination of power theft and full recovery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) A meeting of officers of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) was held under the chair of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Roshan Otho at the HESCO Conference Hall.

The HESCO spokesman informed on Tuesday that the meeting was attended by officers from all operational circles, including Superintending Engineer, Executive Engineers (XENs), DCMs, Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) and others. They were directed to ensure the complete elimination of electricity theft and achieve 100% recovery of outstanding dues.

Otho emphasized that open courts (Khuli Kachehri) must be held regularly from 11 am to 1 pm to address legitimate issues of customers.

Otho warned that underperforming officers would be dismissed from their positions. The meeting was also attended by the Chief Operating Officer Zulfiqar Ali Memon, Chief Engineer Planning Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh, Chief Commercial Officer Zaki Mukhtar and other senior officers.