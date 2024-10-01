Open Menu

HESCO CEO Chairs Meeting, Directs Elimination Of Power Theft And Full Recovery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM

HESCO CEO chairs meeting, directs elimination of power theft and full recovery

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) A meeting of officers of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) was held under the chair of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Roshan Otho at the HESCO Conference Hall.

The HESCO spokesman informed on Tuesday that the meeting was attended by officers from all operational circles, including Superintending Engineer, Executive Engineers (XENs), DCMs, Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) and others. They were directed to ensure the complete elimination of electricity theft and achieve 100% recovery of outstanding dues.

Otho emphasized that open courts (Khuli Kachehri) must be held regularly from 11 am to 1 pm to address legitimate issues of customers.

Otho warned that underperforming officers would be dismissed from their positions. The meeting was also attended by the Chief Operating Officer Zulfiqar Ali Memon, Chief Engineer Planning Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh, Chief Commercial Officer Zaki Mukhtar and other senior officers.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Hyderabad All From

Recent Stories

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

2 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

2 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

2 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

2 hours ago
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Kara ..

Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Stor ..

Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story

2 hours ago
 No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell ..

No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..

2 hours ago
 Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC n ..

Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A

3 hours ago
 Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at h ..

Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan