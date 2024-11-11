HESCO CEO Conducts Surprise Visits, Directs Strict Action Against Power Theft
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 09:31 PM
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Roshan Otho, conducted surprise visits on Monday to the Citizen Colony, Qasimabad, Saddar and Rizvi operation sub-divisions
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Roshan Otho, conducted surprise visits on Monday to the Citizen Colony, Qasimabad, Saddar and Rizvi operation sub-divisions.
He reviewed the ongoing anti-power theft and recovery campaign in the field, instructing officials to ensure the complete elimination of power theft and achieve 100% recovery of dues.
The HESCO Chief ordered to conduct daily public hearings (Khuli Kachehri) from 11 a.
m. to 1 p.m and warned that any negligence in duty would lead to dismissal.
Later, Otho visited the Hussainabad sub-division, where he assessed the performance of technical staff, advising them to adhere to safety protocols while performing their duties.
The SE Hyderabad Circle Rashid Ahmed Ansari, XENs of Qasimabad, Gari Khata, and Latifabad, along with SDOs and technical staff of the respective sub-divisions were also present during his visit.
Recent Stories
Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qai ..
St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride
Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices
SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit
SECP extends effective date of applicability of ECL model
Robber killed in encounter
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"
KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel
US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme
PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for ..
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qaiser Ahmed3 minutes ago
-
St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride3 minutes ago
-
Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices3 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in encounter18 minutes ago
-
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"18 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel18 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for Girls Degree College24 minutes ago
-
256 drug traffickers arrested in eight days24 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST24 minutes ago
-
SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases24 minutes ago
-
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat7 minutes ago
-
ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over 420,000 citizens35 minutes ago