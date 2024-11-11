HESCO CEO conducts surprise visits, directs strict action against power theft

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Roshan Otho, conducted surprise visits on Monday to the Citizen Colony, Qasimabad, Saddar and Rizvi operation sub-divisions.

He reviewed the ongoing anti-power theft and recovery campaign in the field, instructing officials to ensure the complete elimination of power theft and achieve 100% recovery of dues.

The HESCO Chief ordered to conduct daily public hearings (Khuli Kachehri) from 11 a.

m. to 1 p.m and warned that any negligence in duty would lead to dismissal.

Later, Otho visited the Hussainabad sub-division, where he assessed the performance of technical staff, advising them to adhere to safety protocols while performing their duties.

The SE Hyderabad Circle Rashid Ahmed Ansari, XENs of Qasimabad, Gari Khata, and Latifabad, along with SDOs and technical staff of the respective sub-divisions were also present during his visit.