HESCO CEO directs to intensify anti-theft and recovery campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Roshan Otho has directed all officers to expedite the anti-theft and recovery campaign with the help of police and magistrates to eliminate electricity theft completely and collect 100% of the dues from the defaulters.

These directives were given during a meeting with HESCO officers held in the conference hall on Thursday.

Otho emphasized the importance of tree cutting before the monsoon rains to prevent any technical issues with feeders and their conductors during the rainy season.

The CEO further stated that HESCO was a commercial entity, and the company’s success lies in providing better electricity services within a consumer-friendly framework.

He instructed all officers to respond to consumer phone calls and take necessary actions according to established regulations in cases of complaints.

Moreover, he directed to make the complaint centers in each sub-division more functional and asked that the complaints of the customers be registered in the register, which he and other senior officers would visit and check at any time.

"Any negligence found during these inspections will result in action against the responsible staff," he stated.