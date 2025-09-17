HESCO CEO Inaugurates One-Window Customer Service Centre

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faizullah Dahri inaugurated a Customer Service Centre at Operation Division Qasimabad to provide one-window service under the company’s customer-friendly policy.

According to HESCO spokesman Saadiq Kubar, the centre has been established to facilitate consumers, enabling them to submit applications for new connections and get electricity connections installed legally and promptly. Consumers can also approach the centre for correction of detection bills, obtaining duplicate bills, getting bill installments prepared on the spot and paying their electricity bills.

On the occasion, Chief Commercial/Customer Director Zaki Mukhtar said that efforts were being made to resolve all consumer complaints quickly by providing modern facilities.

Earlier, the HESCO chief visited the AMI Cell and Customer Complaint Management Unit, where In-charge Amber Shah briefed him about the complaint resolution process. She said that all complaints received through various sources were immediately conveyed to the relevant operation circles, divisions and subdivisions for timely resolution.

Later, Dahri also visited the Kotri Customer Facilitation Centre, met with the officers and staff. He directed them to resolve complaints on priority and address issues of consumers politely and efficiently.

DG (HR & Admin) Shafique Ahmed Memon, DG MIS Nadir Khushk, Chief (Commercial/Customer Director) Zaki Mukhtar, Deputy Manager (PR) Muhammad Saadiq Kubar and other officers accompanied the CEO.