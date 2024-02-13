Open Menu

HESCO CEO Listens Online Complaints For Resolving Consumer Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 09:06 PM

HESCO CEO listens online complaints for resolving consumer issues

Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Bashir Ahmed, listened to online complaints from consumers/public regarding electricity on social media website on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Bashir Ahmed, listened to online complaints from consumers/public regarding electricity on social media website on Tuesday.

Consumers informed him about their complaints from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm for 2 hours.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, a total of 22 customers were informed about the problems, among these complaints, 11 were about illegal fines, while 11 complaints were sent to the relevant officers and they were directed to immediately resolve them and submit a report.

On this occasion, the HESCO chief expressed that there was a series of open hearings at the division and sub-division levels in the entire HESCO region.

Chief Commercial Officer Nisar Memon, In-charge PMDU Muhammad Ali and In-charge Public Relations Muhammad Sadiq Kubbar were present in Online e-Kachehri.

Related Topics

Electricity Social Media Company Hyderabad Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Police arrested murder suspect, outlaws in crackdo ..

Police arrested murder suspect, outlaws in crackdown

50 seconds ago
 SBP revokes three exchange companies’ licenses

SBP revokes three exchange companies’ licenses

11 minutes ago
 HDA's employees demand payment of salaries

HDA's employees demand payment of salaries

10 minutes ago
 Women University Swabi celebrates World Radio Day

Women University Swabi celebrates World Radio Day

10 minutes ago
 Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country ..

Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country: PMD

10 minutes ago
 ICCI to collaborate with IPO to create awareness a ..

ICCI to collaborate with IPO to create awareness among business community about ..

10 minutes ago
PPP Central Punjab hails Bilawal's decision for po ..

PPP Central Punjab hails Bilawal's decision for political stability

8 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone of water suppl ..

Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone of water supply, sewerage system in Essa Nag ..

8 minutes ago
 Living Indus Initiative named one of seven UN Worl ..

Living Indus Initiative named one of seven UN World Restoration Flagships

8 minutes ago
 Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes ' ..

Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes 'bittersweet' bronze

11 minutes ago
 PPP Punjab leaders welcome Bilawal's decision of s ..

PPP Punjab leaders welcome Bilawal's decision of supporting PML-N without joinin ..

8 minutes ago
 KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation dr ..

KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan