HESCO CEO Listens Online Complaints For Resolving Consumer Issues
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 09:06 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Bashir Ahmed, listened to online complaints from consumers/public regarding electricity on social media website on Tuesday.
Consumers informed him about their complaints from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm for 2 hours.
According to the HESCO spokesperson, a total of 22 customers were informed about the problems, among these complaints, 11 were about illegal fines, while 11 complaints were sent to the relevant officers and they were directed to immediately resolve them and submit a report.
On this occasion, the HESCO chief expressed that there was a series of open hearings at the division and sub-division levels in the entire HESCO region.
Chief Commercial Officer Nisar Memon, In-charge PMDU Muhammad Ali and In-charge Public Relations Muhammad Sadiq Kubbar were present in Online e-Kachehri.
