HESCO CEO visits AMI, Complaint Center and WAPDA Computer Center

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Roshan Otho conducted a visit on Friday to the AMI, Complaint Center, WAPDA Computer Center and Transport offices.

According to a HESCO spokesperson, the CEO instructed the transport staff to ensure complete maintenance of vehicles, including cleanliness.

He also directed the employees of the civil works division to complete the ongoing renovation and construction work at the WAPDA Computer Center in a timely manner.

CEO Otho advised In-charge Complaint Cell Amber Shah, to address complaints registered on the Prime Minister's Portal promptly to ensure a user-friendly service.

Chief Operating Officer Zulfiqar Memon, Manager (MIS) Nadir Khushk, Incharge (PMDU) Muhammad Ali, Incharge Complaint Cell Amber Shah, Deputy Manager (Transport) Khalid Mehmood Soomro, Deputy Manager (PR) Muhammad Sadiq Kubbar and other officers were also present.