HESCO chief asks for ensuring 100% recovery of power dues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :HESCO's Chief Executive Officer Noor Ahmed Soomro on Wednesday directed to ensure 100% recovery of electricity dues and asked the officers that connections of defaulters should be disconnected.

According to a Hesco spokesperson, the CEO has asked all the superintending and executive engineers to expedite the process of recovery of electricity dues and no concessions should be made to anyone.

Noor Ahmad Soomro directed to ensure 100% recovery of dues along with 100% collection of electricity bills on monthly basis.

He said that providing better electricity facilities to the consumers was the Primary responsibility of the company but due to the current situation of non-payment and lack of resources, development work was not being carried out.

He appealed to the consumers to pay their electricity bills immediately so that the power supply system could be improved.

He said that power theft was a crime and FIRs should be registered against the accused involved in this act.