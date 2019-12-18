HESCO Chief asks hundred percent outstanding dues recovery from defaulters

The Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Abdul Haq Memon has asked the recovery of hundred persons outstanding dues from defaulters adding that strict legal action should also be taken against power theft

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Abdul Haq Memon has asked the recovery of hundred persons outstanding dues from defaulters adding that strict legal action should also be taken against power theft.

He issued such directives in a meeting of the Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, Deputy Commercial Managers, Deputy Directors Technical and Revenue Officers of the organization here at HESCO Headquarter on Wednesday.

He called upon the officers to take action against power theft without any discrimination, influence or pressure and ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers and recovery of electricity bills in time.

The officers should ensure reduction of line losses and resolving genuine issues of the consumers so that HESCO could become profitable organization, he directed.