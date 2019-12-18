UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HESCO Chief Asks Hundred Percent Outstanding Dues Recovery From Defaulters

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 07:07 PM

HESCO Chief asks hundred percent outstanding dues recovery from defaulters

The Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Abdul Haq Memon has asked the recovery of hundred persons outstanding dues from defaulters adding that strict legal action should also be taken against power theft

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Abdul Haq Memon has asked the recovery of hundred persons outstanding dues from defaulters adding that strict legal action should also be taken against power theft.

He issued such directives in a meeting of the Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, Deputy Commercial Managers, Deputy Directors Technical and Revenue Officers of the organization here at HESCO Headquarter on Wednesday.

He called upon the officers to take action against power theft without any discrimination, influence or pressure and ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers and recovery of electricity bills in time.

The officers should ensure reduction of line losses and resolving genuine issues of the consumers so that HESCO could become profitable organization, he directed.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber highlights latest developments in ..

26 minutes ago

Gatherings banned in parts of Delhi after India ci ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh University extends last date for examination ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Perplexed Over US Bill on Russia Sanctions ..

4 minutes ago

Hinduvta movement in India would endanger regional ..

4 minutes ago

FBR to curb under invoicing of imports

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.