HESCO Chief Assures Rescheduling Of Load Management Plan During Milad Celebrations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Rehan Hamid Tuesday assured rescheduling of load management plan of HESCO during Milad celebrations in the region.

He gave the assured to a delegation of Ulema which met him here at his office under leadership of Imran Suharwardi Chairman District Peace Committee Hyderabad.

He said that directives have been issued to all concerned not to carry out load shedding from 7 pm till Fajr daily during Milad celebrations. Besides, all faulty pole mounted transformers will be repaired with immediate effect to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

