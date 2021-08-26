UrduPoint.com

HESCO Chief Assures To Resolve Electricity Issues

Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company has assured delegation of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry to resolve electricity issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company has assured delegation of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry to resolve electricity issues.

The delegation, led by Chairman Pervez Faheem Noorwala, met HESCO Chief here on Thursday and apprised him about the longstanding demands of the industrialists of Hyderabad regarding replacement of outdated high voltage lines as well as provision of uninterrupted power supply to industrial units.

The delegation comprising former chairpersons Shahid Kaimkhani and Aamir Shahab, member HESCO Sub-Committee Allahdin Kaimkhani, Salahuddin Qureshi and Dilip Kumar, thanked the HESCO Chief for assuring the replacement of outdated high voltage lines and load shedding free feeder for hoping that it would provide sigh of relief to industrialists of Hyderabad.

