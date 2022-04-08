HESCO chief conducts online public hearing to resolve consumers complaints

The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) conducted an online public hearing of the consumers' complaints through the social media platform Facebook here on Thursday

The HESCO's spokesman informed that the CEO Noor Ahmed Soomro received a total of 187 complaints during the 2-hour hearing.

According to him, the complaints pertained to the power outages, serving of the detection bills and the new connections.

The spokesman said on the directives of the CEO, 127 complaints were instantly addressed while the concerned officials were directed to address the remaining 60 complaints.

The CEO said during the hearing that he was regularly organizing similar public hearings in entire HESCO region.

Chief Technical Officer Gul Munir Surhio, Director General Admin and HR Muhammad Usman Memon, Superintending Engineers of Hyderabad Nisar Ahmed Memon and of Larh Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh and other officials were also attended.