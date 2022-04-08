UrduPoint.com

HESCO Chief Conducts Online Public Hearing To Resolve Consumers Complaints

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 11:26 PM

HESCO chief conducts online public hearing to resolve consumers complaints

The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) conducted an online public hearing of the consumers' complaints through the social media platform Facebook here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) conducted an online public hearing of the consumers' complaints through the social media platform Facebook here on Thursday.

The HESCO's spokesman informed that the CEO Noor Ahmed Soomro received a total of 187 complaints during the 2-hour hearing.

According to him, the complaints pertained to the power outages, serving of the detection bills and the new connections.

The spokesman said on the directives of the CEO, 127 complaints were instantly addressed while the concerned officials were directed to address the remaining 60 complaints.

The CEO said during the hearing that he was regularly organizing similar public hearings in entire HESCO region.

Chief Technical Officer Gul Munir Surhio, Director General Admin and HR Muhammad Usman Memon, Superintending Engineers of Hyderabad Nisar Ahmed Memon and of Larh Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh and other officials were also attended.

Related Topics

Hearing Social Media Facebook Company Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Black Women Elated by Jackson's Confirmation to US ..

Black Women Elated by Jackson's Confirmation to US Supreme Court, Yet Some Fear ..

32 seconds ago
 Man Injured in Tel Aviv Shooting Dies in Hospital, ..

Man Injured in Tel Aviv Shooting Dies in Hospital, Death Toll Reaches 3 - Foreig ..

33 seconds ago
 Opposition submits no-confidence motion against NA ..

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against NA Deputy Speaker

35 seconds ago
 UN Says Missile Strike on Ukrainian City of Kramat ..

UN Says Missile Strike on Ukrainian City of Kramatorsk 'Completely Unacceptable'

39 seconds ago
 Kramatorsk Attacked by Same Ukrainian Brigade That ..

Kramatorsk Attacked by Same Ukrainian Brigade That Hit Donetsk in March - DPR Mi ..

1 hour ago
 Evenepoel takes control of Tour of Basque Country ..

Evenepoel takes control of Tour of Basque Country before final stage

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.