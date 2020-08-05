UrduPoint.com
HESCO Chief Conducts Online Public Hearing To Resolve Consumers' Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:45 PM

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) conducted an online public hearing to receive and address complaints of the consumers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) conducted an online public hearing to receive and address complaints of the consumers.

The HESCO's spokesman informed here on Wednesday that the company CEO Chaudhry Abdul Razzak received telephone and mobile phone calls for 2 hours from 11 am to 1 pm.

According to him, the chief took some 31 calls of the consumers among which 15 complaints were instantly resolved while the remaining 16 complaints were referred to the concerned officials.

The consumers called on the landline number 022-9260023 and mobile phone number 03011185112. Quoting Chaudhry he said the company had started to listen to the consumers' problems and complaints and was also trying to resolve the same on priority. The CEO said the consumers could directly call on the landline and mobile phone numbers to register their complaints.

