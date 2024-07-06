HESCO chief directs officials to reduce line losses

Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Roshan Ali Other has directed his subordinate officers to complete the works of combing and securing to curtail the line losses of certain 11 KV feeders by July 15

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Roshan Ali Other has directed his subordinate officers to complete the works of combing and securing to curtail the line losses of certain 11 KV feeders by July 15.

The company's spokesman informed that Otho visited the areas of Qasimabad, Citizen, Heerabad and Kohsar subdivisions here on Saturday to review measures being taken for curbing the power theft.

According to him, the CEO said in the first phase the feeders with lowest line losses would be declared load shedding free by July 15.

He asked the officials to curtail the losses in those feeders currently witnessing high line losses.

During his visit to Kohsar the CEO also interacted with the local people.