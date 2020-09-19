HESCO Chief directs SDOs to attend consumers' calls

The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Yaqoob has strictly directed all of the company's Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) to attend the mobile phone calls of the consumers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Yaqoob has strictly directed all of the company's Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) to attend the mobile phone calls of the consumers. The HESCO's spokesman informed here on Saturday that the CEO had warned all the SDOs that if they failed to comply with his directives he would take disciplinary action against them. "The SDO who doesn't attend the consumers' calls will face action," he warned. The spokesman said the consumers could call the SDO's phone number which was mentioned on the electricity bill to register their complaints.

The spokesman said that the CEO had also advised the consumers not to pay any fee or charges to the HESCO's staff for repair or replacement of the power transformers."This is an illegal act. Whoever takes the money will be liable for punishment," Yaqoob warned.

The CEO said he would take action against the SDO from whose subdivision he received a complaint about receiving money for repair or replacement of the transformers.