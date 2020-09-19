UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HESCO Chief Directs SDOs To Attend Consumers' Calls

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 07:55 PM

HESCO Chief directs SDOs to attend consumers' calls

The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Yaqoob has strictly directed all of the company's Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) to attend the mobile phone calls of the consumers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Yaqoob has strictly directed all of the company's Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) to attend the mobile phone calls of the consumers. The HESCO's spokesman informed here on Saturday that the CEO had warned all the SDOs that if they failed to comply with his directives he would take disciplinary action against them. "The SDO who doesn't attend the consumers' calls will face action," he warned. The spokesman said the consumers could call the SDO's phone number which was mentioned on the electricity bill to register their complaints.

The spokesman said that the CEO had also advised the consumers not to pay any fee or charges to the HESCO's staff for repair or replacement of the power transformers."This is an illegal act. Whoever takes the money will be liable for punishment," Yaqoob warned.

The CEO said he would take action against the SDO from whose subdivision he received a complaint about receiving money for repair or replacement of the transformers.

Related Topics

Electricity Mobile Company Hyderabad Money All From

Recent Stories

Opposition's meeting aims to protect corruption: C ..

1 minute ago

Secretary Education visits different schools of Th ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan will soon be come out of difficult times: ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister visits Aafi Bandh remote district o ..

6 minutes ago

Several Arrests Made at Unauthorized Women's March ..

6 minutes ago

BISE Faisalabad declares matric results

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.