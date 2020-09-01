UrduPoint.com
HESCO Chief For Ensuring 100% Recovery Of Bills

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:44 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Yaqoob has directed all Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers to ensure 100 percent recovery of electricity bills and cut off power connections of consumers who fail to pay electricity bills.

According to the spokesman, HESCO Chief said it was the responsibility of the Company to provide better facilities to its consumers but the company was unable to do so due to non payment of bills by defaulters. He appealed all consumers to pay outstanding bills so that they could be provided uninterrupted power supply. Power theft was a legal as well as moral crime, HESCO chief said and warned if any one found involved in that crime would be booked according to the law and culprits would be arrested and fined.

