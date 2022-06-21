HESCO chief for ensuring 100% recovery, preventing power theft in region

Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Noor Ahmad Soomro has directed the officers concerned to ensure 100% recovery of electricity dues and prevent power theft in their respective areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Noor Ahmad Soomro has directed the officers concerned to ensure 100% recovery of electricity dues and prevent power theft in their respective areas.

He issued these instructions during a meeting with the superintending engineers and executive engineers via video link on Tuesday.

Soomro said he could pay a surprise visit to any office in the region at any time, so make sure all employees remained present.

He directed the staff posted at the customer centers to treat the customers in a cordial manner as no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Chief Commercial Officer Riaz Pathan, Manager Commercial Zaki Mukhtar, General Manager Technical Gul Munir Surhio and other officers were also present on the occasion.