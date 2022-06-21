UrduPoint.com

HESCO Chief For Ensuring 100% Recovery, Preventing Power Theft In Region

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2022 | 09:57 PM

HESCO chief for ensuring 100% recovery, preventing power theft in region

Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Noor Ahmad Soomro has directed the officers concerned to ensure 100% recovery of electricity dues and prevent power theft in their respective areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Noor Ahmad Soomro has directed the officers concerned to ensure 100% recovery of electricity dues and prevent power theft in their respective areas.

He issued these instructions during a meeting with the superintending engineers and executive engineers via video link on Tuesday.

Soomro said he could pay a surprise visit to any office in the region at any time, so make sure all employees remained present.

He directed the staff posted at the customer centers to treat the customers in a cordial manner as no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Chief Commercial Officer Riaz Pathan, Manager Commercial Zaki Mukhtar, General Manager Technical Gul Munir Surhio and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Visit Hyderabad All

Recent Stories

FDA to auction 45 commercial, residential plots on ..

FDA to auction 45 commercial, residential plots on 25th

12 minutes ago
 'Contributory pension' system may reduce burden on ..

'Contributory pension' system may reduce burden on national exchequer: Senator N ..

12 minutes ago
 Reversing Trump, US reimposes near total ban on la ..

Reversing Trump, US reimposes near total ban on landmine use

12 minutes ago
 KP CM announces regularization of all adhoc teache ..

KP CM announces regularization of all adhoc teachers

14 minutes ago
 Five chicken shops imposed fine of Rs 58,000

Five chicken shops imposed fine of Rs 58,000

14 minutes ago
 63 criminals including 9 POs held

63 criminals including 9 POs held

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.