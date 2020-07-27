HESCO Chief for severing defaulting connections

Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chaudhry Abdul Razzaq has directed the company's officials to sever the power connections of the consumers who have defaulted payment of the electricity bills

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chaudhry Abdul Razzaq has directed the company's officials to sever the power connections of the consumers who have defaulted payment of the electricity bills.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Razzaq also asked the officials to ensure 100 percent recovery against the bills along with the arrears.The CEO said it was the responsibility of HESCO to provide better services to the consumers but due to the power theft and default in the payment of bills the company lacked the financial resources to carry out the development works.

"My top priority is improvement of HESCO.

Therefore, all the officers should begin to work as a team," he said and warned that he would keep the best performing officers in his team and those whose performance remained below par would face exemplary action. Razzaq said the power theft was a crime and the involved people should be booked in the FIRs.