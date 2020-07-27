UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HESCO Chief For Severing Defaulting Connections

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:46 PM

HESCO Chief for severing defaulting connections

Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chaudhry Abdul Razzaq has directed the company's officials to sever the power connections of the consumers who have defaulted payment of the electricity bills

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chaudhry Abdul Razzaq has directed the company's officials to sever the power connections of the consumers who have defaulted payment of the electricity bills.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Razzaq also asked the officials to ensure 100 percent recovery against the bills along with the arrears.The CEO said it was the responsibility of HESCO to provide better services to the consumers but due to the power theft and default in the payment of bills the company lacked the financial resources to carry out the development works.

"My top priority is improvement of HESCO.

Therefore, all the officers should begin to work as a team," he said and warned that he would keep the best performing officers in his team and those whose performance remained below par would face exemplary action. Razzaq said the power theft was a crime and the involved people should be booked in the FIRs.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Abdul Razzaq All Best Top

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

3 hours ago

Four Private Members' bills introduced in Senate

2 minutes ago

Moldovan President Dodon Named Most Popular Politi ..

2 minutes ago

US Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Practices Live ..

2 minutes ago

University of Sindh organizes Poem-telling contest ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.