HESCO Chief For Taking Strict Action Against Power Thieves

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2023 | 08:22 PM

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muzaffar Ali Abbassi has said curbing the menace of electricity theft was a priority of the company

During a meeting with the officials of HESCO police, Damaged Transformers Monitoring Cell (DTMC), S&I, M&T, Security and T&MRC, at his office here on Tuesday, Abbassi also emphasized on further activating night time vigilance against the theft.

He asked the officials to initiate legal action against the power thieves and to ensure that they were punished and slapped a financial penalty as well.

The CEO appreciated the performance of the DTMC for repairing around 200 transformers since February and of T&MRC for checking over 4,000 connections which helped the HESCO recover hundreds of thousands of pending units.

Abbassi underscored the need of stepping up action under the nighttime vigilance mechanism as a large number of people hooked up illegal connections during the night.

He appealed to the consumers to pay their dues and monthly electricity bills on time because HESCO was a commercial company and without earning revenues it would not be able to perform the required services to the consumers.

