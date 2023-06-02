HESCO chief forms inquiry committee

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muzaffar Ali Abbassi has formed an inquiry committee to probe the consumers' complaints.

The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Friday that the committee would not only address the complaints but it would also fix responsibility on the officials of the company who failed to perform duty.

He added that HESCO would take disciplinary action against such officials who were found culpable by the committee.

The spokesman said since joining the company in January 2023, Abbassi had time and again instructed the officers and lower staff to adopt a consumer-friendly approach.

He added that the measures taken by the CEO had also received appreciation from the traders and industrialists.

Kubar told that for the facilitation of the consumers, some mobile apps had also been launched. He urged the consumers to cooperate with the company in its ongoing crackdown against power theft.