UrduPoint.com

HESCO Chief Forms Inquiry Committee

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 10:00 PM

HESCO chief forms inquiry committee

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muzaffar Ali Abbassi has formed an inquiry committee to probe the consumers' complaints.

The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Friday that the committee would not only address the complaints but it would also fix responsibility on the officials of the company who failed to perform duty.

He added that HESCO would take disciplinary action against such officials who were found culpable by the committee.

The spokesman said since joining the company in January 2023, Abbassi had time and again instructed the officers and lower staff to adopt a consumer-friendly approach.

He added that the measures taken by the CEO had also received appreciation from the traders and industrialists.

Kubar told that for the facilitation of the consumers, some mobile apps had also been launched. He urged the consumers to cooperate with the company in its ongoing crackdown against power theft.

Related Topics

Mobile Company Hyderabad January From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in ‘Friends of B ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in ‘Friends of BRICS’ meeting in South Afric ..

52 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Brazilian counterpart on ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Brazilian counterpart on sidelines of ‘Friends of BRI ..

31 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Russian Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Russian Foreign Minister on sidelines &#039;Friends of ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE receives 180 people from Sudan arriving on eva ..

UAE receives 180 people from Sudan arriving on evacuation plane

1 hour ago
 National Media Office presents UAE’s role in tac ..

National Media Office presents UAE’s role in tackling climate change, hosting ..

1 hour ago
 NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in U ..

NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in Urdu for efficient productivity ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.