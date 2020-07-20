HESCO chief refutes impression about unscheduled load shedding carrying out in city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Abdul Haq Memon has claimed that the company is not carrying out unscheduled load shedding.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CEO claimed that the load management was being implemented under AT&C policy.

He said the load management was being implemented in view of the line losses in the particular feeders.

According to him, some 127 power feeders of 11KV in the HESCO region were exempt from load shedding because the line losses of those feeders were 10 percent or less.

He informed that 2 hours load shedding in the 9 feeders with 10 to 30 percent line losses, 4 hours in the 30 feeders with 30 to 40 percent, 6 hours in the 150 feeders with 40 to 60 percent and 8 hours in the 229 feeders with 60 to 80 percent line losses was being carried out.

The 9 feeders reporting more than 80 percent line losses were facing 12 hours load shedding, he added.

The HESCO supplies electricity to its consumers through 549 feeders of 11 KV and 76 grid stations.

Memon claimed that 9 feeders powering the areas where the COVID-19 isolation centers were set up and the localities which fall in the lock down were being exempted from the outages.

He said uninterrupted supply of electricity was being ensured to the water supply and drainage pumping stations of Hyderabad DevelopmentAuthority and Water and Sanitation Agency.