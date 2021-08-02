HESCO Chief requests compensation grant enhancement for PMT blast victims

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Rehan Hameed has requested to Federal Secretary for Energy to enhance the compensation grant for those who lost their lives in power transformer blast incident on July 22, 2021.

In a letter to Federal Secretary for Energy on Monday, he informed that HESCO board of Directors had proposed Rs. 0.73 million for those who lost their lives, Rs. 0.5 million for seriously injured persons and Rs. 0.3 million for other injured persons of PMT blast incident.