HESCO chief suffers heart attack

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief Executive Officer Rehan Hamid Tuesday suffered a heart attack and shifted to NICVD hospital at Qasimabad.

According to HESCO spokesman, he was immediately shifted to National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) at Qasimabad where his angioplasty was conducted.

His condition was improving after angioplasty, the spokesman added.