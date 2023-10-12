HESCO Chief suspends ASE Mirpurkhas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Chief on Thursday suspended the Acting Superintending Engineer (ASE) HESCO Mirpurkhas Akhtar Memon for negligence of his duties.

According to HESCO spokesperson, recently transferred Superintending Engineer Asif Bhutto has been re-appointed as SE Mirpurkhas.

He said action is being taken against all officers and employees who do not perform duties satisfactorily.

