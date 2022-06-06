UrduPoint.com

HESCO Chief Suspends Officials During Surprise Visit To Sub Div Offices

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Noor Ahmed Soomro on Monday paid a surprise visit to Liaquat Colony and Qasimabad operation sub-division offices and issued suspension orders of two officials for negligence in their duties.

According to HESCO spokesman, during the surprise visit, the CEO issued orders for departmental action against absent employees.

Noor Ahmad Soomro expressed displeasure over the poor condition of Customer Service Center, Liaquat Colony and suspended In-charge of the center Rizwan and Line Superintendent Fayyaz Chanar for negligence in their duties.

On this occasion, the Hesco chief summoned Executive Engineer Gari Khata Akhtiar Memon and SDO Liaquat Colony Waqas Tareen to the sub-divisional office.

Noor Ahmad Soomro said that power thieves were our enemies and the eradication of power theft was our top priority.

He directed that FIRs should be registered against electricity thieves and electricity connections of defaulter consumers should also be severed.

He also paid visit to Qasimabad operation Sub Division and issued warnings to Office Superintendent Liaquat Sahito and Meter Supervisor Shams Qureshi for negligence in their duty.

HESCO CEO asked XEN Qasimabad for taking strict action against power pilferers without discrimination.

Irfan Karim Sheikh and Spokesperson Sadiq Kubbar were also accompanied by the HESCO Chief on the occasion.

