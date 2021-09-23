UrduPoint.com

HESCO Chief Visits Nooriabad Industrial Zone Area To Review Under Construction Electricity Feeder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 11:08 PM

HESCO Chief visits Nooriabad industrial zone area to review under construction electricity feeder

The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Rehan Hameed Thursday visited the industrial zone area Nooriabad, Jamshoro district to review the under construction electricity feeder for the Special Economic Zone

The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Rehan Hameed Thursday visited the industrial zone area Nooriabad, Jamshoro district to review the under construction electricity feeder for the Special Economic Zone.

The company's spokesman informed that the CEO issued directives to the officials to timely complete the project to electrify the zone.

The CEO said that the Service Long March Tyre Company would be the first industrial consumer of HESCO in the said zone.

The Chief Engineer Planning and Engineering Manzoor Hussain Soomro was directed to personally supervise completion of the project.

The Director Construction of HESCO Jalaluddin Abbassi and other officials were present on the occasion.

