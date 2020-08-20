HESCO Chief vows to ensure uninterrupted power supply During Aushura

The Chief Technical Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Zahid Pervez Mughal has said the company has made arrangement to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity during Muharramul Haram

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Chief Technical Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Zahid Pervez Mughal has said the company has made arrangement to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity during Muharramul Haram.

According to a press statement issued by the HESCO here Thursday, a delegation of ulema and representatives of the mourners' organizations called upon Mughal, who is also acting CEO of HESCO, at his office.

Mughal told the delegation that they had set up a control room with 2 landline numbers 0229240005 and 0229240006 and a mobile phone number 03041927608 to receive and address the consumer complaints.

He added that the Deputy Director PDC Ghulam Sarwar Unar would head the control room.

The HESCO's acting chief appealed the commercial consumers to close markets early and minimize the use of electricity during Muharram so that continuous supply could be ensured to the Majalis and in the areas where mourning processions would be taken out.

He apprised that the company had canceled leaves of all the field staff while teams headed by the Chief Operating Officer would be deployed at Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) to immediately address the complaints pertaining to the outages.

However, the HESCO's acting chief told the delegation that the Pakistan Meteorological Department had forecast week long rains during which maintaining uninterrupted supply would become difficult.

He advised them to arrange alternate sources of the power like solar energy or the standby power generators for such a situation. The company also advised the citizens to maintain distance from the electric poles and wires during rainfall.