UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HESCO Chief Vows To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply During Aushura

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:37 PM

HESCO Chief vows to ensure uninterrupted power supply During Aushura

The Chief Technical Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Zahid Pervez Mughal has said the company has made arrangement to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity during Muharramul Haram

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Chief Technical Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Zahid Pervez Mughal has said the company has made arrangement to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity during Muharramul Haram.

According to a press statement issued by the HESCO here Thursday, a delegation of ulema and representatives of the mourners' organizations called upon Mughal, who is also acting CEO of HESCO, at his office.

Mughal told the delegation that they had set up a control room with 2 landline numbers 0229240005 and 0229240006 and a mobile phone number 03041927608 to receive and address the consumer complaints.

He added that the Deputy Director PDC Ghulam Sarwar Unar would head the control room.

The HESCO's acting chief appealed the commercial consumers to close markets early and minimize the use of electricity during Muharram so that continuous supply could be ensured to the Majalis and in the areas where mourning processions would be taken out.

He apprised that the company had canceled leaves of all the field staff while teams headed by the Chief Operating Officer would be deployed at Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) to immediately address the complaints pertaining to the outages.

However, the HESCO's acting chief told the delegation that the Pakistan Meteorological Department had forecast week long rains during which maintaining uninterrupted supply would become difficult.

He advised them to arrange alternate sources of the power like solar energy or the standby power generators for such a situation. The company also advised the citizens to maintain distance from the electric poles and wires during rainfall.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Mobile Company Hyderabad Market All From Rains Muharram

Recent Stories

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

25 minutes ago

Emirates to operate special flights to five cities ..

1 hour ago

5-day national Polio-eradication drive in progress ..

3 minutes ago

Plots allotment case: Court again issues arrest wa ..

3 minutes ago

Kashmiri literature has resistance color; says PAL ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.