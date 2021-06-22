HESCO Chief vows to make Hyderabad load shedding free city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Rehan Hamid on Tuesday vowed to make Hyderabad a load shedding free city of Sindh.

He stated this during his visits to the secretariats of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry where he addressed the members of the respective chambers.

He maintained that HESCO faced no issue of demand and supply except line losses for which the cooperation of people was required. The people should point out those who were involved in power theft so that appropriate action could be initiated against them with control of line losses, he said.

Unveiling his plan of making HESCO a profitable organization, he said that the management fully committed to set up a new power distribution network with preparation of a uniform load management schedule so that the people could not suffer inconvenience due to unannounced load shedding and technical faults.

Besides, he said that HESCO management was also bringing a new system to resolve customer grievances at the earliest.

Under the new system, the customers can lodge their complaints at 118 or the website directly from a cellular phone, he said and added that this system would also facilitate the customers to get single phase connection with installation of meters within 24 hours through online requests.

These efforts would be the parts of the clean table policy of HESCO management, he said and added that the reforms would also be introduced in administrative affairs of the organizations so that the issue of imposition of the detection bill could be controlled.

HESCO has started the move of setting up load shedding free zone from Sehwan Sharif of Jamshoro district,he added.

The HESCO chief assured the business community to address the issues of small and medium enterprises by addressing the complaints at the earliest.