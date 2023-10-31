HESCO claims recovery of 160.5 mln in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in its continued drive against power theft in different areas of the HESCO region including Sakrand, Daur. Matiari, Makli, Bulri Shah Karim and other divisions and subdivisions, have recovered Rs160,500,000 (160.5 million) including 160,300,000 (160.3 million) from defaulters and Rs.20000 against fine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in its continued drive against power theft in different areas of the HESCO region including Sakrand, Daur. Matiari, Makli, Bulri Shah Karim and other divisions and subdivisions, have recovered Rs160,500,000 (160.5 million) including 160,300,000 (160.3 million) from defaulters and Rs.20000 against fine.

The Company’s spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the power supply from 20 transformers was disconnected due to an outstanding amount of more than Rs.

30.000.0000 (30 Million).

He said that in Larr Circle power supply from 8 transformers was disconnected on unpaid dues of more than 14.4.6 (Million) while one transformer was removed in Nawabshah Circle and power supply was disconnected from 12 transformers on an outstanding amount of more than Rs. 2,86,00,000 (28.6 Million)

The spokesman further informed that HESCO since the start of the power theft drive on 7th September had recovered more than Rs 6.27 billion so far.

