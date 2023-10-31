Open Menu

HESCO Claims Recovery Of 160.5 Mln In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2023 | 10:53 PM

HESCO claims recovery of 160.5 mln in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in its continued drive against power theft in different areas of the HESCO region including Sakrand, Daur. Matiari, Makli, Bulri Shah Karim and other divisions and subdivisions, have recovered Rs160,500,000 (160.5 million) including 160,300,000 (160.3 million) from defaulters and Rs.20000 against fine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in its continued drive against power theft in different areas of the HESCO region including Sakrand, Daur. Matiari, Makli, Bulri Shah Karim and other divisions and subdivisions, have recovered Rs160,500,000 (160.5 million) including 160,300,000 (160.3 million) from defaulters and Rs.20000 against fine.

The Company’s spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the power supply from 20 transformers was disconnected due to an outstanding amount of more than Rs.

30.000.0000 (30 Million).

He said that in Larr Circle power supply from 8 transformers was disconnected on unpaid dues of more than 14.4.6 (Million) while one transformer was removed in Nawabshah Circle and power supply was disconnected from 12 transformers on an outstanding amount of more than Rs. 2,86,00,000 (28.6 Million)

The spokesman further informed that HESCO since the start of the power theft drive on 7th September had recovered more than Rs 6.27 billion so far.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Company Fine Hyderabad Nawabshah Circle Matiari Sakrand September From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Commissioner calls for enhanced efficiency in publ ..

Commissioner calls for enhanced efficiency in public service institutions

3 minutes ago
 Pickup van's accident kills man, 9 injured

Pickup van's accident kills man, 9 injured

3 minutes ago
 Provincial Govt establishes two repatriation camps ..

Provincial Govt establishes two repatriation camps in Attock

3 minutes ago
 Who said what at the Cricket World Cup

Who said what at the Cricket World Cup

3 minutes ago
 MQM-P' demand action against irregularities in SPS ..

MQM-P' demand action against irregularities in SPSC recruitment exams

3 minutes ago
 World Cup not over for Pakistan, says skipper Azam

World Cup not over for Pakistan, says skipper Azam

3 minutes ago
Pakistan envoy to EU meets Norwegian counterpart

Pakistan envoy to EU meets Norwegian counterpart

3 minutes ago
 Regional Transport Authority claims crackdown star ..

Regional Transport Authority claims crackdown started on use of LPG in vehicles

43 minutes ago
 Open court held to solve govt’s employees, pensi ..

Open court held to solve govt’s employees, pensioners issues in Mirpurkhas

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cup, Hanif Mohammad Cup begin tomorrow

Pakistan Cup, Hanif Mohammad Cup begin tomorrow

44 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

49 minutes ago
 Arteta expects 'beautiful' return to West Ham for ..

Arteta expects 'beautiful' return to West Ham for Arsenal's Rice

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan