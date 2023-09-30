Open Menu

HESCO Claims Recovery Of Almost Rs 2.438 Billion From Consumers, Electricity Thieves In 23 Days

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 30, 2023 | 10:08 PM

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has claimed to have recovered Rs1.881 billion and Rs 2.438 billion since September 7 out of Rs169 billion in payable dues over the public and private sector consumers as well as in fines from the electricity thieves.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Saturday that 1,015 letters for registration of FIRs against electricity thieves had also been submitted in various police stations during the ongoing crackdown against theft and for the recovery.

According to him, the police had so far lodged 370 FIRs besides arresting 33 suspected thieves.

He said that the power supply from 1,081 pole-mounted transformers had been disconnected so far including the removal of 217 PMTs against 2hich unpaid dues had accrued to Rs 360 million.

He apprised that the highest recoveries of Rs 318.28 million and Rs 274.75 million were made on September 18 and September 15, respectively, from the defaulting consumers while the lowest recovery of Rs 36.9 million was done on September 12.

Kubar apprised that on the directives of the caretaker Prime Minister Awaarul Haq Kakar and the Energy Ministry, the clampdown continued in all the 13 districts of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Benazirabad divisions which were powered by HESCO.

He said the company was not only taking action against the theft but was also providing hassle-free connections to the people who want to become their consumers.

He added that HESCO would continue the crackdown against the theft and even if its employees were found conniving in the theft the company would not spare them.

