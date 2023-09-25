HESCO claims recovery of almost Rs1.68 billion from consumers, electricity thieves in 18 days

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has claimed to have recovered Rs1.6842 billion and Rs1.588 billion since September 7 out of Rs169 billion in payable dues over the public and private sector consumers as well as in fines from the electricity thieves

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has claimed to have recovered Rs1.6842 billion and Rs1.588 billion since September 7 out of Rs169 billion in payable dues over the public and private sector consumers as well as in fines from the electricity thieves.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Monday that Rs35.59 million out of Rs158.15 million fines imposed against the power theft till September 23 had also been collected during the ongoing crackdown against theft and for the recovery.

he said the officials of HESCO had submitted 907 letters for registration of FIRs against the people involved in stealing electricity while 317 FIRs had been lodged so far besides the arrest of 31 persons.

He said that the power supply from 777 pole-mounted transformers had been disconnected so far including the removal of 149 PMTs because of default in payment of bills and the theft.

The spokesman said the highest recoveries of Rs318.28 million and Rs274.75 million were made on September 18 and September 15, respectively, from the defaulting consumers while the lowest recovery of Rs36.9 million was done on September 12.

Kubar apprised that on the directives of the caretaker Prime Minister Awaarul Haq Kakar and the Energy Ministry, the clampdown continued in all the 13 districts of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Benazirabad divisions which were powered by HESCO.

He said the company was not only taking action against the theft but was also providing hassle-free connections to the people who want to become their consumers.

He added that HESCO would continue the crackdown against the theft and even if its employees were found conniving in the theft the company would not spare them.