HESCO claims recovery of Rs 42.6 million from power thieves

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has claimed that over Rs 42.6 million have been recovered in penalties imposed on the electricity thieves since the crackdown began on September 7.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Monday that Rs177.9 million fines had been imposed against the power theft so far with around 4.

34 million units calculated to have been stolen.

He added that some 3,090 illegal connections had been detected over the last 39 days including 2,791 domestic, 179 commercial, 77 agricultural and 43 industrial.

According to him, some 1,680 letters had been submitted to various police stations for the registration of FIRs against the theft while 448 FIRs had been lodged.

He claimed that the police had arrested 51 persons who were involved in the theft of electricity.