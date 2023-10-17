Open Menu

HESCO Claims Recovery Of Rs 4.75 Bln From Defaulting Consumers, Power Pilferers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2023 | 07:47 PM

HESCO claims recovery of Rs 4.75 bln from defaulting consumers, power pilferers

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has claimed to have recovered Rs 4.75 billion since September 7 out of Rs169 billion in payable dues over the public and private sector consumers as well as in fines from power pilferers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has claimed to have recovered Rs 4.75 billion since September 7 out of Rs169 billion in payable dues over the public and private sector consumers as well as in fines from power pilferers.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Tuesday that Rs 4.66 billion had been recovered from the defaulting consumers and Rs 45.8 million under the head of penalties imposed against the power theft.

The company had severed the electric supply from 1,514 pole-mounted transformers (PMTs) while another 319 PMTs had been removed from the poles because the company owed Rs3.

928 billion against those PMTs, he said.

He told that HESCO had submitted 1,726 letters for registration of FIRs against electricity thieves in various police stations during the ongoing crackdown against theft and for recovery. He added that the police had so far lodged 454 FIRs besides arresting 51 suspected thieves.

APP/zmb

Related Topics

Police Electricity Company Hyderabad September From Billion Million

Recent Stories

SEC forms permanent committee for those without so ..

SEC forms permanent committee for those without social care

5 minutes ago
 PITB Sports Gala Held At Qadaffi Stadium

PITB Sports Gala Held At Qadaffi Stadium

7 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 20m from 698 defaulters on 34th ..

LESCO recovers Rs 20m from 698 defaulters on 34th day of recovery campaign

2 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan M ..

Provincial Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad visits Civil Veterinary H ..

2 minutes ago
 Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram vi ..

Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram visits hospitals

2 minutes ago
 Nishtar Hospital turns into hotbed of problems for ..

Nishtar Hospital turns into hotbed of problems for patients, doctors alike

2 minutes ago
City Police chief visits SITE Super Highway Associ ..

City Police chief visits SITE Super Highway Association of Industry

2 minutes ago
 PODA struggle for women rights

PODA struggle for women rights

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PM ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

2 minutes ago
 Sindh CM, Chinese company agreed to remove bottlen ..

Sindh CM, Chinese company agreed to remove bottlenecks to start KCR project

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews preparations of ‘Lahore Lah ..

Commissioner reviews preparations of ‘Lahore Lahore aye’ festival

2 minutes ago
 Martyrs of Karsaz created history

Martyrs of Karsaz created history

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan