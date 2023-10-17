HESCO claims recovery of Rs 4.75 bln from defaulting consumers, power pilferers

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has claimed to have recovered Rs 4.75 billion since September 7 out of Rs169 billion in payable dues over the public and private sector consumers as well as in fines from power pilferers.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Tuesday that Rs 4.66 billion had been recovered from the defaulting consumers and Rs 45.8 million under the head of penalties imposed against the power theft.

The company had severed the electric supply from 1,514 pole-mounted transformers (PMTs) while another 319 PMTs had been removed from the poles because the company owed Rs3.

928 billion against those PMTs, he said.

He told that HESCO had submitted 1,726 letters for registration of FIRs against electricity thieves in various police stations during the ongoing crackdown against theft and for recovery. He added that the police had so far lodged 454 FIRs besides arresting 51 suspected thieves.

