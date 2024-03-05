HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defaulting consumers, power thieves

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has claimed to have recovered Rs11.62 billion since September 7, 2023, in payable dues over the public and private sector consumers as well as in fines from the electricity pilferers

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Tuesday that during the day long crackdown across the HESCO region some 434 illegal connections were detected.

He added that the officials of the company submitted letters against 399 such connections in the respective police stations for registration of the FIRs. However, he told, only 37 FIRs could be lodged during the day.

He said among those connections five were commercial, one was agricultural and 428 were domestic.

Kibar apprised that those illegal connections were served detection bills with a cumulative 193,071 units which equal to over Rs5.5 million.

He informed that during the 181 days of the ongoing crackdown, HESCO had detected 39,798 electricity thieves.

At the same time the company was also taking action against its employees who were found conniving in the theft, he added.

So far, he disclosed, 41 employees had been suspended, one dismissed from service and 3 had been arrested.

He claimed that the company had so far recovered Rs680.54 million from the people involved in the electricity theft.

