HESCO Claims Recovery Of Rs160.5 Mln In Different Areas Of Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in its continued drive against power theft in different areas of the HESCO region including Sakrand, Daur, Matiari, Makli, Bulri Shah Karim and other divisions and subdivisions, has recovered Rs160,500,000 (160.5 million) including 160,300,000 (160.3 million) from defaulters and Rs 20,000 against the fine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in its continued drive against power theft in different areas of the HESCO region including Sakrand, Daur, Matiari, Makli, Bulri Shah Karim and other divisions and subdivisions, has recovered Rs160,500,000 (160.5 million) including 160,300,000 (160.3 million) from defaulters and Rs 20,000 against the fine.

The Company’s spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the power supply from 20 transformers was disconnected due to an outstanding amount of more than Rs 30.

000.0000 (30 Million).

He said that in Larr Circle power supply from 8 transformers was disconnected on unpaid dues of more than 14.4.6 (Million) while one transformer was removed in Nawabshah Circle and the power supply was disconnected from 12 transformers on an outstanding amount of more than Rs 2,86,00,000 (28.6 Million)

The spokesman further informed that HESCO since the start of power theft from 7th September had recovered more than Rs 6.27 billion so far.

