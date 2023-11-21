Open Menu

HESCO Claims Recovery Of Rs8.319 Billion From Defaulting Consumers, Power Thieves

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2023 | 05:57 PM

HESCO claims recovery of Rs8.319 billion from defaulting consumers, power thieves

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has claimed to have recovered Rs8.319 billion since September 7 out of Rs169 billion in payable dues over the public and private sector consumers as well as in fines from the electricity thieves

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has claimed to have recovered Rs8.319 billion since September 7 out of Rs169 billion in payable dues over the public and private sector consumers as well as in fines from the electricity thieves.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Tuesday that Rs8.09 billion had been recovered from the defaulting consumers and the remaining sum under the head of penalties imposed against the power theft.

He said the company had severed the electric supply from 2,286 Pole Mounted Transformer (PMTs) while another 334 PMTs had been removed from the poles because the company owed Rs6.

31 billion against those PMTs.

He said HESCO had submitted 4,629 letters for registration of FIRs against electricity thieves in various police stations during the ongoing crackdown against theft and for recovery.

He added that the police had so far lodged 616 FIRs besides arresting 98 suspected thieves.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Police Electricity Company Hyderabad September From Billion

Recent Stories

Planning minister, Chinese envoy discuss progress ..

Planning minister, Chinese envoy discuss progress on CPEC

1 minute ago
 Pakistan to host DCO's Digital Investment summit n ..

Pakistan to host DCO's Digital Investment summit next year: Minister

1 minute ago
 60 smoky vehicles impounded; 15 held for waste bur ..

60 smoky vehicles impounded; 15 held for waste burning

1 minute ago
 One held with 12kg Hashish

One held with 12kg Hashish

1 minute ago
 Political parties eye on young voters to achieve v ..

Political parties eye on young voters to achieve victory in 2024 general electio ..

5 minutes ago
 SDC to expedite computerization of pending land re ..

SDC to expedite computerization of pending land record: Khalid Iqbal

25 minutes ago
14th NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy from Wednesday

14th NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy from Wednesday

25 minutes ago
 AIG police welfare visits Dera to hand over welfar ..

AIG police welfare visits Dera to hand over welfare cheque to police martyr's fa ..

25 minutes ago

43 minutes ago
 Global markets stumble as traders await Fed minute ..

Global markets stumble as traders await Fed minutes

28 minutes ago
 World Children's Day: striving for a healthier, to ..

World Children's Day: striving for a healthier, tobacco-free future for Pakistan ..

28 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 18 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 18 paisa against Dollar

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan