HESCO Claims To Have Recovered 6,592.8 Millions Rupees From Defaulters, Electricity Thieves

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2023 | 03:20 PM

HESCO claims to have recovered 6,592.8 millions rupees from defaulters, electricity thieves

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) claimed to have recovered an amount of 6,592.8 million rupees during its on going drive against power theft and defaulters in the region, since the crackdown began on September 7, 2023.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, an amount of 6,541.9 million rupees has been recovered from defaulters while an amount of 50.9 million rupees was recovered through penalties.

During the campaign, he apprised, that 333 transformers have been removed, and so far electricity has been disconnected from 1874 transformers, which were found to have outstanding amounts exceeding 4,889.

2 million rupees.

On the other hand, 3163 letters were submitted to concerned police stations for registration of FIRs against those involved in power theft, while 543 cases were registered against electricity thieves and defaulters, leading to the arrest of 88 individuals.

The spokesperson indicated that during the recent actions, a recovery of 113.8 million rupees has been made. Moreover, electricity has been disconnected from 5 transformers due to non-payment, including 3 in Laar and 2 in Nawabshah Circles.

