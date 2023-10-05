HESCO collects more than Rs200 mln from defaulters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has collected an additional amount of Rs 200.5 million from defaulters during its ongoing drive against power theft and defaulters in the region and during this campaign, HESCO also removed three transformers and electricity supply was disconnected from 57 transformers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has collected an additional amount of Rs 200.5 million from defaulters during its ongoing drive against power theft and defaulters in the region and during this campaign, HESCO also removed three transformers and electricity supply was disconnected from 57 transformers.

HESCO spokesperson provided details of the actions taken during the crackdown, highlighting that Rs 200.1 million were collected from defaulters and a fine of Rs 0.4 million was also received.

He claimed that three transformers were removed during recent action in the region, while electricity supply was disconnected from 57 transformers due to outstanding dues of Rs 308.

043 million applicable to these disconnected transformers.

The spokesperson further elaborated that 19 transformers in Hyderabad circle, 17 transformers in Laar circle, 11 transformers in Nawabshah circle and 10 transformers in Mirpurkhas circle were disconnected as part of the operation.

On the other hand, the spokesperson claimed that over 10 people of VIP plaza, who stole electricity and didn't pay bills, went into the office of SDO Waqas Baloch and hurt the official, damaged furniture and office record and made threats. HESCO officials reported the incident to the police at Bhatai Nagar police station.