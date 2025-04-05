HESCO Conducted Power Outages Causing Water Shortage, HWSB
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) The Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Board (HWSB) has once again held Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) responsible for impeding water supply and drainage networks in the city.
In a statement issued here on Saturday the board's spokesman Nadeem Yousuf said that unscheduled power outages continue through the day and, consequently, disrupt the functioning of the water filtration plants and the pumping stations.
According to him, the officers of HWSB repeatedly bring the outages problem to the notice of their counterparts in HESCO but to no avail.
He maintained that though some of the HWSB's filtration plants were being supplied electricity through 2 separate feeders, the outages occurring at the same time in those feeders kept the plants shut for several hours each day.
Yousuf said owing to the prevailing situation supply of water to City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas had become severely disrupted, resulting in water shortage in a large number of areas and that too during the prevailing summer season.
He reminded that it took HWSB at least 2 to 3 days to restore normal water supply in the city once its filter plants begin to receive round the clock power supply.
The spokesman warned that the water shortage situation in Hyderabad would become very serious in the coming days if the officers of HESCO did not desist from their practice of conducting unscheduled outages.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla Classic
Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of ..
FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Japanese parliaments
UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's Forum of Women Parliamentarians
Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartphone That Has It All
TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photography for the Next Era
General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Rus ..
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Qualifying Investm ..
Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours
UAE maintained its rising performance in global competitiveness race in Q1 2025
European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week
IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to start on Monday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HESCO conducted power outages causing water shortage, HWSB6 minutes ago
-
Transformer sparking causes fire16 minutes ago
-
Naib Tehsildar Bhimbar suspended for dereliction of duties16 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in nearby village in Nawabshah16 minutes ago
-
Bilawal pays tribute to martyrs of Democracy16 minutes ago
-
Dacoit arrested in Chiniot police encounter16 minutes ago
-
DC Chiniot assigns targets for cleaner, more beautiful district16 minutes ago
-
12 drug suppliers arrested with over 27 kg of hashish16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sees economic stability under current govt: Danyal Chaudhry56 minutes ago
-
Police encounter in Kohat leaves robbery gang leader dead1 hour ago
-
A bogie of Allama Iqbal Express derails near Kotri1 hour ago
-
Murderer received death sentence in shooting case1 hour ago