HESCO conducted power outages causing water shortage, HWSB

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) The Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Board (HWSB) has once again held Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) responsible for impeding water supply and drainage networks in the city.

In a statement issued here on Saturday the board's spokesman Nadeem Yousuf said that unscheduled power outages continue through the day and, consequently, disrupt the functioning of the water filtration plants and the pumping stations.

According to him, the officers of HWSB repeatedly bring the outages problem to the notice of their counterparts in HESCO but to no avail.

He maintained that though some of the HWSB's filtration plants were being supplied electricity through 2 separate feeders, the outages occurring at the same time in those feeders kept the plants shut for several hours each day.

Yousuf said owing to the prevailing situation supply of water to City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas had become severely disrupted, resulting in water shortage in a large number of areas and that too during the prevailing summer season.

He reminded that it took HWSB at least 2 to 3 days to restore normal water supply in the city once its filter plants begin to receive round the clock power supply.

The spokesman warned that the water shortage situation in Hyderabad would become very serious in the coming days if the officers of HESCO did not desist from their practice of conducting unscheduled outages.

APP/zmb/