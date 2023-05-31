HESCO conducts massive crackdown against power theft, defaulters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company has conducted a massive crackdown against power theft and recovery of outstanding dues from defaulters in many parts of HESCO region.

The HESCO spokesman informed here on Wednesday that during the crackdown in different parts of the region, the vigilance teams recovered Rs. 38.

1 million outstanding dues from defaulters, unearthed 8409 illegal connections with registration of 19 cases at Police Stations and also discontinued 3784 other connections on charges of non-payment of outstanding dues.

The spokesman informed that action of vigilance committees against power theft and recovery of outstanding dues from defaulters will continue till the achievement of assigned tasks from the management.